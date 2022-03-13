The Paris Veterinary Clinic, 2105 N. Main St., is the 2021 Texas Veterinary Medical Association recipient of its prestigious Heritage Practice Award, given to one clinic on a yearly basis. Drs. Marc White and Amy Hughes and their families traveled to Round Rock last weekend to receive the award.
“Organizations or businesses that possess longevity have similar traits, a common collective denominator of sorts; they all provide a valued service to the community, and they thrive on relationships that are built within that community,” Dr. Marc White said in The Texas Veterinarian, a publication of the Texas Veterinary Medical Association. “Since its early beginning in 1944, Paris Veterinary Clinic has been a fixture within the community that generations of residents have sought out for veterinary care, and community involvement by the veterinary professionals has been integral to the success and longevity of the practice.”
The clinic began its practice when Dr. J.W. McCoy, a 1943 Texas A&M College graduate, moved his family to Paris to begin a mixed animal practice in a small house in a residential area while simultaneously purchasing the Main Street property and building a clinic. Two years later, his brother, Dr. Turney McCoy, joined the practice but returned to Garland a few years later to the brothers’ hometown to open a practice there.
J.W. McCoy practiced solo in his Paris mixed animal practice until 1962 when Dr. Don R. Smith joined him upon graduation from A&M that same year. Both doctors were active in the community and the practice, and as a result, built a new clinic building on the same site in 1978. McCoy served a term as mayor of Paris, president of the local Jaycees, president of the Red River Valley Fair, president of the Paris Rotary Club and a mentor for the Red River Valley Girl Scouts Council. From 1958 to 1963, he served on the Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners.
Smith added sale barn veterinarian to the clinic’s responsibilities during the statewide effort to eradicate brucellosis. Active in the community, Smith was known for his role as chair of the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce All Breed Bull Sale for 21 years and served the Texas Veterinary Medical Association on its re-accreditation committee at A&M’s College of Veterinary Medicine. In 1999, the association honored Smith with its Distinguished Achievement Award.
After McCoy retired in 1984, Smith practiced solo until Dr. White, Texas A&M Class of 1989, joined the clinic. The doctors practiced together until Smith retired in 1998. White saw the clinic experience significant growth as he incorporated innovations into the practice to include computerization, in-clinic laboratory units, digital radiography, ultrasound units, tonometry, upgraded anesthesia monitoring equipment and the capability for telemedicine diagnostic imaging.
As with the case with his predecessors, White is also active within the community and currently serves as chairman of the Lamar County Health District and has served as president of the Northeast Texas Veterinary Medicine Association. He was honored with the Texas Veterinary Medical Association General Practitioner of the Year Award in 2014. He is active in various leadership roles at First Baptist Church where he has taken veterinary care halfway around the world on mission trips to India.
Dr. Amy Ballard Hughes joined the clinic in 2000 after graduating in 1996 from Texas A&M University and working briefly in both Cleburne and Nacogdoches. With Hughes, came the addition of a new large animal barn for equine work and an interior clinic remodel.
