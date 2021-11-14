RENO - The Trail de Paris in Reno will have a new rest stop following City Council action on Monday.
The council approved a $4,200 bid from Steven Helms Construction in Paris, as recommended by the Reno Parks and Trail Committee.
Construction is set to begin soon with expected completion by the end of the month, City Secretary Trisha Smith said.
This will be the second rest stop in Reno.
“We have another concrete rest stop on the other end of the trail leaving Reno, near Keywest Road,” Smith said. “We are adding another one just like it near the parking lot on Airport Road. This is convenient for people that use the trail. They can use it if they need to rest or if they get caught in the rain. Every year, Reno has a rest stop for the Tour de Paris and this new rest stop will be used for that event and for anyone that would like to use it at any time.”
