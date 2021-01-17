Doing research can often lead to surprising discoveries, and my latest project led me to you, the readers of The Paris News. I’m a former broadcaster and a current professor, but I’m best known for my work as a media historian. One of the most enjoyable parts of what I do is being able to introduce modern audiences to people from the past whose accomplishments should not be forgotten.
Among the people I’ve been researching is Lou Montgomery. He was the first Black student-athlete at Boston College, where he became one of the football team’s most popular players. In 1939, he was a major reason why the Boston College Eagles received their first Bowl invitation, to play in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. But as I was preparing to write a story about Montgomery (and to update Wikipedia’s “1940 Cotton Bowl” entry, to make sure it included him), my research took an unexpected turn, and I ended up finding someone else who ought to be remembered — Bill Woodside, then a sportswriter for The Paris News.But this is not just a football story. It’s also a story about being courageous and doing the right thing. And as you will see, back in 1939, a lot of people did not display those qualities, even though they should have. That’s what makes what Woodside did so unusual — and so commendable.
Montgomery grew up in Brockton, about 25 miles from Boston, and when he joined the B.C. Eagles, he immediately impressed everyone — his coaches, the local sportswriters and the fans. Montgomery was a running back, and his specialty was evading anyone who tried to tackle him. He became a key part of the Eagles offense and helped lead the team to a winning season with a record of 9-1.
That one loss was part of a bigger issue. As any history student knows, America was still segregated then. Black students in the South (and even in many cities in the Midwest) were not allowed to attend all-white high schools and colleges. In Paris, there was all-white Paris High School, all-white Paris Junior College and all-Black Gibbons High School. But while segregation was the law in the South, it also had an impact up North. In sports, thanks to a so-called “gentlemen’s agreement” among team owners, Northern teams with Black players had to bench them if they ever played a team from the South. Sadly, Boston College went along with this, and when the Eagles played against Florida, Montgomery was not allowed into the game — which the Eagles lost 7-0.
What made this especially frustrating was the Boston College-Florida game was not played in the South — it was played in Boston. And yet, Southern rules were still applied, and Montgomery sat on the bench, much to his disappointment. And a month later, another Southern team, Auburn, came to play the Eagles in Boston. Although this time, Boston College managed to win 13-7. Once again, Montgomery was not allowed to play.
In that era, I found that most white sportswriters reported these kinds of stories very matter-of-factly, simply saying the Black player would not be playing that day or explaining that since the opponent was from the South, the Black player would sit the game out. Even in Boston, few sportswriters remarked on the unfairness of a star local player being benched through no fault of his own: one newspaper euphemistically said that “Lou Montgomery will not be available,” and fans undoubtedly knew the reason why.
After the Florida game, there was at least one newspaper, the Worcester Evening Gazette in central Massachusetts, about 50 miles from Boston, which editorialized against the gentlemen’s agreement and said no Northern schools should go along with it; there were also some irate Boston College fans who wrote to their local newspapers to say that benching Montgomery wasn’t right. But for the most part, even the many Anglo sportswriters who were impressed with Montgomery’s ability did not protest Boston College’s decision. Perhaps it was the era. Perhaps they felt it wasn’t their place to do so. But whatever the reason, my research shows that few reporters spoke out at the time.
Of course, the reporters from what was then called the Negro Press had been complaining for years about the treatment of Black athletes, and they saw the benching of Montgomery as one more example of the unfairness of segregation. Well-known Black sportswriters like Mabe Kountze, Russ Cowans and Frank “Fay” Young were outraged, and they said so repeatedly. But most other reporters moved on to the next game in Boston College’s schedule and anticipated how Montgomery would jump-start the offense again.
When Boston College was invited to the Cotton Bowl, it was soon announced that he would not be allowed to participate. J. Curtis Sanford, head of the Cotton Bowl Athletic Association, explained that because Texas was not a hospitable place for Black players, Montgomery would not be playing, and he said Boston College agreed. According to various newspaper reports, Montgomery understood and went along with the decision. And once again, with very few exceptions, most Anglo reporters said little. In fact, some praised him for being such a good sport and for making the best of the situation.
His coach praised him too, and so did members of the faculty. If anyone from his school or his team objected, I have yet to find those quotes. Nor does it seem that anyone said they would not play unless Montgomery could. The team went to Dallas, and Montgomery stayed behind. Many fans, however, were not happy about the situation, and once again, leading reporters at Black newspapers expressed their anger and disappointment. Some also found it hypocritical that Boston College, a Catholic college, was not taking a stronger stand against racial discrimination. And when Boston College lost the game, the Black reporters weren’t sorry about that at all.
Woodside and The Paris News
As I searched newspapers from various cities to see how the Cotton Bowl story was reported, my research brought me to a newspaper in Paris, Texas, and a young sports reporter named Bill Woodside.
William Ritchie Woodside was born in Paris in 1918. He and his parents lived in Amarillo for a while, but then returned to Paris. He attended Paris High School, where he was a member of the Rifle Club and the Biology Club, as well as a dramatics group called the Curtain Club. But in the summer of 1935, when he was still in high school, his father died in a drowning accident. Woodside left school before he graduated and took a job at The Paris News, where he had been a carrier as a boy. By 1937, he was a bylined sports reporter, known then as William R. Woodside. And by 1938, before he turned 20, he had become the paper’s sports editor. By now known as Bill Woodside, his column, “Today’s Fare for Fans,” appeared regularly.
While Woodside mostly covered local sports — especially the Paris High Wildcats, the Paris Junior College Dragons and the Gibbons High Gophers — he sometimes reported on professional and minor league sports, kept up with players from the Paris area who were now playing college ball, and he sometimes wrote about sports in other parts of Texas. Thus, given that the Cotton Bowl was being played in Dallas, I wasn’t surprised he had something to say about it.
But it was what he said that was so surprising. Woodside defended Montgomery’s right to play, and he took the Cotton Bowl to task for excluding the young man because of his race. Woodside’s opinion piece ran in The Paris News on Dec. 28, 1939, and it was among the few, if any, in the South that objected to keeping Montgomery out of the game. Woodside wrote it was especially unfair, and unsportsmanlike, to bench Montgomery, since it was his outstanding play that was a major reason why Boston College got the bowl invitation. And he said it was time for things to change.
This was not how most Anglo Southern reporters talked about segregation in the 1930s, but upon further research, I found that Woodside had a strong sense of fairness. For example, when the local Black high school’s football players were forced to practice on an inferior field, he spoke up about it, and as a result, the Gophers were given access to a much better field. He also praised the Gophers for their excellent play and encouraged all fans to go see them. And unlike some newspapers that only covered the Anglo teams, Woodside sometimes wrote about the Gophers, too.
Going forward
Montgomery graduated in 1941 and went on to a career as a semi-pro football coach before spending many years as a businessman. He also joined several civic organizations that promoted racial equality, and he won numerous awards for his work. Before he died in 1993, he had lived to see segregation end, and to see greater opportunities for people of color, including his own children.
Woodside left The Paris News in 1944 to join the Marines during the war. He tried to downplay the fact that he was going into the service, telling a reporter that he was just another guy who was willing to do his part. After the war, he became sports editor at the Hillsboro Mirror, where he was reunited with his former boss, William N. Furey, formerly managing editor at The Paris News and now publisher of the Mirror. Woodside married in June 1948, and he and his wife, Hazel, ultimately moved to the Lake Whitney area. He published a monthly magazine, Lake Whitney Views, and boosted the area’s tourism. He and his wife also ran the Miss Lake Whitney Beauty Pageant for many years. Woodside died in 2006.
I have no evidence that Woodside ever met Montgomery, nor that Montgomery ever found out that one Southern sportswriter was on his side. But as a researcher, I’m always pleased to find people who did the right thing during difficult times. I wish more people had stood up for Montgomery; while he always remained a gentleman, he admitted years later to being hurt and bitter about the games he was not allowed to play. Perhaps if there had been more people like Woodside out there, it could have encouraged certain policies to change. And if there is a lesson for our time in a story from 1939, it’s the importance of being willing to do what is ethical — even if it’s not always popular.
My thanks to local historian Skipper Steely, local educator Joan Reese Mathis, Mary Madewell of The Paris News, as well as Pat Bassano, and Bill Furey Jr., all of whom gave me helpful information.
Welcome to the discussion.
