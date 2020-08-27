BONHAM — “Champagne at the county clerk’s office,” Fannin County Clerk Tammy Biggar said with a laugh Tuesday morning following a successful campaign to secure funding for new voting machines.
County commissioners unanimously agreed to pay $559,345 to Austin-based HART Intercivic, an elections solutions provider, to replace the election office’s aging voter machines and to add five more machines to the order at a cost of $3,950 apiece. To help afford the purchase, Biggar secured a $120,000 grant and will provide $16,000 in matching funds from election equipment rental income. That will reduce the county’s cost to $423,345 to be financed over four payments of $105,836.25 with 0% interest. The first payment is due in October 2021, Biggar said, and the new touchscreen machines will be leased with a purchase option.
Despite the nod of approval, Biggar told commissioners it will be the end of the year before the equipment is delivered, and its first use will be in the city and school elections next May. Biggar is expecting somewhat slower voting in that election as voters adjust to the new machines, which print a paper ballot that must go to a scanner after the voter has made their choices.
During discussion, commissioners inquired about adding more machines to accommodate the county’s growing population. Biggar said 10 more would be ideal in order to have backups should a machine go down on election day. The county now has two reserve machines, and should more than two machines go down, elections officials resort to using paper ballots, she said.
“By the time we get to the next presidential, we’re really going to need to add a few more booths,” she said. “We’re really strained now. I’m very concerned about November’s election. We have the eight cities and schools that will be joining us that were put off in May or recommended to postpone their elections until this fall. … We won’t be able to do straight party voting, so it’s a very long ballot and in some cases three ballots.”
Republican election judge Fred Wilson commented on the condition of the current voting machines, saying holding this year’s election on them “scares the dickens out of me.”
“Along with duct tape, bailing wire and chewing gum, I mean that’s what’s holding a lot of this equipment together,” he said.
Fannin County Democratic Party Chair Bill Roberts in public forum at the meeting’s start commended Biggar for her efforts to keep the current voting machines running, adding the machines are “becoming an embarrassment.”
“As far as I’m concerned, the new voting machines would be defibrillators for democracy,” Roberts said. “Unless we have machines that we can trust to be fair, then nothing else really matters.”
Biggar also discussed possibly purchasing a high-speed scanner, which with software and licensing would cost an additional $53,000. Having the scanner would speed up election day counts because the scanner currently in use requires someone to stand there and hand feed in hundreds upon hundreds of ballots, she said.
Part of the county’s efforts to lessen the strain on the machines is to promote the use of early voting, which, for the Nov. 3 general election, Gov. Greg Abbott extended six days to start on Oct. 13. Voter registration will end Oct. 5.
