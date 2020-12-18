DEC. 17 to DEC. 18
Trash Fire
Dec. 17
4:35 to 4:53 p.m., 825 38th St. SE.
First Responder-Paris
Dec. 17
2:23 to 2:44 p.m., 132 19th St. NW.
3:21 to 3:46 p.m., 920 29th St. SE.
4:52 to 5 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
4:54 to 4:55 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
6:02 to 6:16 p.m., 2915 Carson Lane.
6:52 to 7:12 p.m., 440 Grand Ave.
9:38 to 9:38 p.m., 3015 Pride Circle.
Dec. 18
3:07 to 3:20 a.m., 2810 Stillhosue Road.
Public Service
Dec. 17
10:54 to 11:10 a.m., 566 3rd St. SW.
Out of Service
Dec. 17
4:36 to 5:37 p.m., 1444 N. Main St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.