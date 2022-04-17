CLARKSVILLE - The City Council plans to discuss a claim submitted to the Texas Municipal League for the property located at 204 S Regan as well as hear an update on property at 304 East Star Street that was previously discussed with Angela Perry when the members meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. in City Hall, 800 W. Main St.
The council plans to discuss an agreement between the Clarksville Independent School District Police Department and the Clarksville Police Department for reasonable communication and coordination and to take possible action.
The council also plans to discuss next month’s annual Springfest with the possible approval of permits for a wine fest on the square during the festival.
An executive session is also planned during the meeting to discuss the ongoing search for a city manager and other personnel matters.
