COOPER — A year-long investigation into allegations of animal abuse is now in the hands of the county attorney, according to local law enforcement.
The Delta County Sheriff’s Office has repeatedly checked in with Cooper dog owner Walter Greer after numerous allegations by animal advocate Todd Smith and others that Greer is not properly caring for his dogs. Smith has traveled from his home in Garland to Greer’s property several times, and during visits in January and July 2020, worked with Greer to take several dogs and find other homes for them.
Delta County Chief Deputy Alex Suarez said deputies are regularly checking in with Greer. Suarez said an investigation is ongoing, but a previous Society for the Protection of Cruelty to Animals investigation found the conditions did not qualify as animal abuse as outlined by Texas law. The law defines animal cruelty as failing to provide food or shelter to an animal, abandonment, torture, killing, seriously injuring or poisoning an animal, holding or transporting an animal in a cruel way, seriously overworking an animal or forcing an animal to fight with another.
As of Tuesday, Suarez said the sheriff’s office investigation has been transferred to the County Attorney’s Office, which will review evidence while deputies continue to check in on the animals.
Suarez said he feels conversations with law enforcement officers and Greer have been productive and that they’ve informed Greer what he needs to do to keep the animals safe. In January, after the SPCA investigation, aided by Hopkins County Animal Control, then Delta County Sheriff Ricky Smith issued Greer a warning that included steps he needed to take to improve the care of his dogs to avoid breaking the law. In July, the sheriff said Greer was adhering to the warning.
“We’re taking this seriously, but once again, he’s taking care of them, watering, feeding and walking them,” Suarez said.
Repeated attempts to contact Greer were unsuccessful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.