Reports of a successful year in job retention and creation, and on-going committee work by Paris Economic Development Corp. directors going forward highlight a year-end report presented to Paris City Council last week.
“We’ve accomplished so much, and that is because of the partnership we have with the council,” executive director Maureen Hammond said in preface to the report presentation at a Monday meeting.
However, the report shows a 2021-22 fiscal year budget of $2.65 million with $1.7 million in estimated tax revenue and a negative variance of $950,000 attributed to the last incentive payment to American Spiralweld Pipe Co. Expenses include $514,050 in operation costs, $1,722,000 in direct business incentives, $268,823 in debt service, $25,000 in job training and $120,000 for improvements to the organization’s business parks for future industrial attraction.
Hitting the highlights, Hammond reported the economic engine supported 560 jobs during the year, including 360 new jobs and 200 retained, with an estimated annual payroll of $30 million.
Job retention and creation successes included the attraction of Besser Pro to the Northwest Industrial Park, the expansion of Metro Gate Manufacturing, the announcement of the purchase by Texas Department of Transportation of a 37-acre site in Gene Stallings Business Park with plans to build a state of the art district headquarters, and the announcement of 114 retained and 300 new jobs by Delco Trailers.
Addressing board accomplishments by the work of several committees, Hammond noted the purchase of a 177-acre tract of land north of Kimberly-Clark off NW Loop 286 and sight-readiness work on the rest of the organization’s land inventory, initiated by the land committee.
The marketing committee worked on a combined branding strategy with the city and chamber and implemented a social media strategy resulting in roughly 25,000 hits from June to the end of December.
“That was really important because we really want to be transparent with the public and want people to understand why what we do is important,” Hammond said.
An incentive review committee is in place to help with due diligence on prospective industrial clients and is working on internal guidelines to make sure when incentives are offered there are rational and metrics in place to justify the expense.
A policy review committee formed late in the year is reviewing bylaws and policies, a process that has not taken place in five years, Hammond said, adding she expects the committee will be presenting amendments to the documents in the next 60 to 80 days.
In addition to organization-specific information, Hammond also shared several statistical charts to include economic trends, city building permit history, Lamar County demographics to to include per capita income, median age and unemployment rate, sales tax revenue trends, average wage growth and total Lamar County job growth compared with neighboring counties.
See a link to the report in its entirety on the The Paris News online version of this story.
