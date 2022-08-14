NL Groundbreaking_Board & Admin 2.jpg

North Lamar trustees and administrative staff break ground on the new elementary school in ceremonies last week. From left,  Angela Compton, Cecil Everett and Geneva Bailey principal; Kelli Stewart, superintendent; Russell Jackson, board member; Sheila Daughtrey, board president; Stephen “Red” Holmes, board member; Joel Sanders, board member; Lauren Woodard, board member; Angela Chadwick, assistant superintendent; Rick Landis, maintenance director; Bo Exum, board member; and Leslie Watson, assistant superintendent.

North Lamar ISD broke ground on a $30 million state-of-the-art elementary school last week as the district prepares for the start of the 2022-23 school year Wednesday morning with much work either completed or well underway on projects approved in 2021 by voters in a $51.55 million bond election.

“We are very thankful to our voters for voting yes to all of our bond projects,” Superintendent Kelli Stewart said. “This is an exciting time for our students, staff and community.”

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

