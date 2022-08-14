North Lamar ISD broke ground on a $30 million state-of-the-art elementary school last week as the district prepares for the start of the 2022-23 school year Wednesday morning with much work either completed or well underway on projects approved in 2021 by voters in a $51.55 million bond election.
“We are very thankful to our voters for voting yes to all of our bond projects,” Superintendent Kelli Stewart said. “This is an exciting time for our students, staff and community.”
The two-story elementary school is being built northeast of the Roy C. Chadwick Administration Office, 3130 N. Main St. Work on the street leading to the school site is currently underway as is the groundwork for the two-story building. A drive leading from the administration office to North Lamar High School is now closed because of construction, according to word from construction manager Harrison, Walker & Harper.
Changes are happening daily throughout the district, according to Stewart.
“We have replaced several HVAC units, so our students can learn in a comfortable environment despite this Texas heat,” Stewart said about the replacement of air units where needed at Parker, Cecil Everett and Stone Middle School.
At Parker, updates have included a new roof, exterior and interior painting, new tile, carpet, lighting and ceiling grids. New flooring has been installed in both the high school and middle school gyms and both softball and baseball fields are undergoing updates with new fencing, updated batting cages and bullpens with new sod installed on both playing fields.
“Finishing touches are currently underway at our football stadium,” Stewart said. “As we prepare for Friday night lights, we look forward to having our Panther fans support our athletes and band.” North Lamar will celebrate homecoming at its first home game Sept. 2.
In the upcoming months, work is expected to begin on a fine arts addition at North Lamar High School and renovations at Stone Middle School, all approved in the 2021 bond election.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
