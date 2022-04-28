I began writing about retired Lake Lavon crappie guide Billy Kilpatrick a quarter century ago when he first began his almost quarter century guiding career on Lake Lavon. I first fished with guide Brandon Sargent this past fall at Lake Ray Hubbard. This week, I was honored to join both guides on Lake Lavon for some springtime shallow water crappie fishing. Our goal was for me to get some footage for “A Sportsman’s Life” TV show for Carbon TV and for the two guides to “talk shop.”. This was the first time for the guides to meet and they, as I expected, became fast friends.