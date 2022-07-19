Bogata City sign

 By Kim Cox

BOGATA — With the appointment of Brad Allison to the City Council, after a series of resignations and the removal of a member due to a legal technicality, the group is now back to full strength and ready to move forward with the business of running the city, members said at the Monday meeting in City Hall.

Allison was selected from a field of four men to fill the seat Jake Stinson gave up Monday morning. Stinson had to resign since he no longer lives in the city limits.

