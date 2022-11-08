CLARKSVILLE — Around this time last year, the voters in the Clarksville Independent School District approved a $16.8 million bond proposal by a margin of 59 votes in a 637 to 578 vote. It was the first bond to ever pass in the district.
“The kids won tonight,” said a jubilant Kermit Ward, the district’s superintendent, in announcing the final vote total ni 2021. “The impact is great. We finally got it. Tonight, the kids have had their way.”
After a year’s worth of negotiations and dealing with higher costs, the physical aspects of the bond are beginning to show.
One of the major items Ward and the school board had to deal with was rising costs, which stretched the bond proposal goals beyond the budgeted amount of $16.8 million. So, the board had to figure out what to keep, what to change and how to deal with the new costs that pushed the total bill just over $17 million.
“This was due exclusively to the escalation of costs that every American is experiencing in some form. This has definitely had an impact on the planned projects and before we got started this board and myself had to meet and figure out what we were going to eliminate, trim, change or defer. I was really proud of our board that night because it was teamwork at its finest,” Ward said in a recent interview. “We had some trustees that came with a few nonnegotiables that were well received and respected by the others,” Ward said. “My particular nonnegotiable was I was not willing to compromise on the square feet of the buildings or any other thing that we could not come back later and add or change.”
Ward offered an example of a compromise the board reached in dealing with the expanded costs.
“We were committed to the plan of building a 5,000-square foot weight room facility for our coaches and athletes yet the bond plans made provisions for updated training equipment. We went full throttle ahead with building the 5,000-square foot building, but we scrapped the plans for new equipment for the new building,” he said. “For now, we will add the aged and current training equipment and just make that do until the right time comes to upgrade. Perhaps our greatest accomplishment was emerging from that meeting with a plan to build everything that we promised this community. We ultimately pulled from our fund balance to cover the final plan.”
All the demolition and reconstruction has caused some changes to where the students are being educated.
There is extensive work being done at Cheatham Elementary, and that required the board to make changes as to where the student classes will be hosted.
“My hat’s off to the elementary school staff and administration who have made the most of the changes and adjustments they have had to make. I am proud of that campus as they have had every reason to complain, yet have just kept the focus of academic excellence on our students as the target,” Ward said.
While the work continues this year, the Head Start, first and second grade students are being housed in Cheatham. The third through fifth grade students are now in the middle school building while the middle school age children are attending classes in the high school.
“The middle schoolers have adjusted to being added to the high school,” Ward said. “We have not seen any issues with that and our high school kids have taken on the responsibility of making sure those middle schoolers are OK.”
The work around the district is going well, despite recents rains, Ward noted.
“The progress is now going well. We had some initial delays, but the only thing that has slowed the work down is rain. I have really been impressed with the pace of the work thus far,” Ward said. “Believe it or not, we are still on schedule to have all these projects completed before the start of school next year. There is a chance if we continue to have fair weather that the track would be completed before the start of track season. That would be a big win for both this community and the kids.”
Ward said he is proud of how the district staffers are carrying on their responsibilities despite the changes to the normal routine.
“I have an elementary school administration that has their campus split over two campuses, yet when I query teachers, they talk about the amount of support and classroom observations that they are getting,” Ward said.
He also said that the students remain happy with the food service despite its temporary relocation to the gym.
“The quality of the food being served has not been compromised,” Ward noted. “I am confident of the district’s choices up to this point to bring in quality facilities that our students, staff and community will be proud of.
“What an exciting time to be a Clarksville Tiger,” he added. “On behalf of the kids and the staff, we have no one to thank but our own community for supporting the bond.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.