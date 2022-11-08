cheatham groundbreakingcmyk.jpg

CLARKSVILLE — Around this time last year, the voters in the Clarksville Independent School District approved a $16.8 million bond proposal by a margin of 59 votes in a 637 to 578 vote. It was the first bond to ever pass in the district.

“The kids won tonight,” said a jubilant Kermit Ward, the district’s superintendent, in announcing the final vote total ni 2021. “The impact is great. We finally got it. Tonight, the kids have had their way.”

David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.

