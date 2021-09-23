CLARKSVILLE — It’s fall, so it’s fair time in the Red River Valley.
This weekend belongs to Red River County as its annual fair got off to a start Wednesday at the Clarksville fairgrounds with livestock and produce check-ins, horticulture judging, and early parade and entertainment provided by the Paris band Common Ground.
The fair is back in full swing with a carnival midway this year, said Meko Carder, one of the fair organizers. Last year’s Covid-marred event was just the livestock show.
“We have quilts, canning, photography and arts competitions,” she said. “In the Horticulture Building, there are the produce and fresh flower competitions.”
The fair events started back up at 9 a.m. today with judging of the agriculture exhibits and the commercial heifer and beef show in the show barn. The goat show will start in the show barn at 6 p.m. and will be followed by the sheep show.
Twisted Whisky will entertain Thursday night starting at 7 p.m.
The carnival midway will be open from 6 to 10 tonight and 6 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Friday at 9 a.m. the swine show begins, as does the silent auction for ag mechanics projects begins. That night Stacy Musgrove will entertain starting at 7.
At 7:30 p.m. in the show barn, there will be the youth dummy roping contest.
Saturday will be the kiddie livestock class in the show barn at 3 p.m., and the silent auction for ag mechanics ends at 6 p.m.
Then at 6 p.m. the market livestock premium sale begins in the show barn.
Musgrove returns to the stage at 7 p.m. and the fair closes after his Saturday performance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.