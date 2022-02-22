Reavis Z. Wortham, Paris native and award-winning novelist, will sign copies of his latest novel, “The Texas Job,” from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Paris Public Library, 326 S. Main St.
The ninth book in Wortham’s Red River series of novels set in Lamar County in the 1950s and ’60s, “The Texas Job” is a prequel, featuring Tom Bell, an aging supporting character in the series who has garnered a fan base all his own.
“Set in 1931, this book features a young Texas Ranger named Tom Bell, who first appeared in ‘Vengeance is Mine,’” Wortham said. “He was a character with one purpose, to meet Constable Ned Parker and his grandson Top in order to split the novel into two plots. I liked him from the start when he appeared in my mind fully formed as a graying old retired Ranger who wore jeans, a black hat, and on most occasions, a black sport jacket that hid his .45. He was an instant hit with readers who liked his style. But at the end of that novel, the Parker family was forced to leave Tom Bell behind as he covered their escape from a Mexican prison.”
Wortham said many of his fans took him to task for killing off Tom Bell and asked for the return of the character.
“‘Could I? Didn’t I leave him for dead?’ I asked myself,” said the author, a retired Garland educator who spent many vacations and holidays with family in Lamar County growing up and who still has family here. “I had to go back and re-read my own work to find out that no, Tom Bell was drawing air the last time we saw him. So he came back in ‘Gold Dust,’ and is a constant figure in my cast of characters who make up the Red River series. But people still asked about him. They wanted more Tom Bell, and that got me to wondering what he was like as a young man. I decided to go back and see what he was like as a Ranger in the Great Depression, and what was it that formed this guy that so many people want to read about.”
In this latest story, Tom Bell is at the dawn of his career as a Ranger, searching for a man wanted for murder in a town so corrupt a single homicide barely registers. The corruption and conspiracy reaches all the way to a Chicago gangster, who sends six of his killers to Texas to deal with the young Ranger.
“We knew we had something when the reviews started coming in,” Wortham said. “Kirkus Reviews, Publisher’s Weekly, and Booklist and many more found ‘The Texas Job’ to be significant and worthwhile. It’s exciting to read reviews of a new novel.”
“Readers who’ve already seen Tom grow old in earlier installments of Wortham’s Texas Red River series will be rubbing their hands in eager anticipation of what happens next,” Kirkus Reviews wrote. “A… powerful tale of a solitary hero confronting a web of conspirators against hopeless odds.”
Wortham said he enjoyed “exploring this world as the country struggled to survive the Depression and all the significant changes in a world that was moving from the horse and buggy days, to the technology that drew oil from the ground, and gave us phones, automobiles and hinted at the way of life we enjoy today.”
Copies of Wortham’s new book will be available for purchase at the signing, which will be held in the library’s Gallery.
