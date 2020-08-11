Unless the unexpected happens, the Red River Valley Fair will happen, with a few tweaks.
The board met Monday night and approved moving forward with the annual event, with precautions against Covid-19 in place, executive director Rita Jayne Haynes said.
“We are going to have a fair,” she said. “But there are going to be some changes.”
The fair is set for Sept. 30-Oct. 3 and will feature most of the normal events, like home and gardening the carnival, arts and crafts and other entertainments.
“I will have to cut back on some exhibits,” Haynes said, to encourage social distancing, and some events, like the preschool day and the senior citizens day, will not happen this year.
All of the precautions and requirements will be posted to the fairgrounds’ website, https://www.paristx-rrvfair.com/red-river-valley-fair. Fair workers will be doing things like taking temperatures before entering the fair and midway, and exhibits will be more spaced out, but it’s going ahead.
“We’re set to go, unless something happens at the last minute,” Haynes said. “Everyone is on board to do what we can. We’re going to move forward and hope and pray.”
Haynes said to watch the fair’s social media page, https://www.facebook.com/Red-River-Valley-Fair-Association-Paris-TX-208975375781718/, for updates on the latest.
