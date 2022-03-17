The United Methodist Men of Calvary United Methodist Church have been busy collecting items for the needy. During March, they collected baby wipes for CASA for their community support project. These will go to help foster parents who take in children at very difficult times in their lives.
The group will also conduct a shoe drive from April 4- 10, collecting new and used shoes of any size, any style, any color, any brand for SOLES4SOULS. These shoes go to help people start their own business in counties where most people live on less than $1.90 per day — almost 767 million of them. These used shoes can be cleaned, repaired and sold allowing someone the opportunity to have their own business to support themselves and their families.
Bring shoes to be donated to the church on Monday and Wednesday from 1 to 5 p.m. or on Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m., to 5 p.m., and rubber band the shoes in pairs. Boxes will be provided for the shoes to be placed in.
Calvary is at 3105 Lamar Ave.Ω
