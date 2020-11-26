The annual Nicole’s November blood drive was a little different this year to keep everyone safe.
The third drive, hosted by Hersha Hospitality House, took place in the Carter BloodCare Center bus in the parking lot of the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Paris with the phlebotomists masked up for safety.
“Every time there’s a blood drive, and it’s been eight weeks, I’m donating,” Dee Jackson said. “I like this bus setup. It’s quieter, and there’s just something cool about laying in a bus and donating.”
The bus sat in the parking lot from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., taking donors as they walked in. Supervisor Sean Rollins said everywhere the bus goes, it’s “been pretty busy.”
“Especially now that we have antibody testing,” he said. “Everybody that donates gets tested.”
The event started three years ago to honor HHH employee Nicole Roberts, who died from gastric cancer, according to HHH manager Danielle Robinson.
Roberts was diagnosed with gastric cancer in January 2018 and died only a few months later. Her treatment required 20 pints of blood for transfusions — and as one of her final requests, she urged her co-workers to give blood in her honor. Last year’s drive gathered 15 pints, and the inaugural event in 2018 gathered 21.
Laying back in her donor seat, Jackson said she donates because of her sister, who had to have a blood transfusion. She’s O positive, so her blood can be given to anybody with a positive blood type.
“I asked first thing if they had Oreos,” she said, laughing. “That and I get the satisfaction of helping somebody.”
This year, because of the virus, area medical providers are facing a critical shortage of blood for transfusions, Carter BloodCare has posted on its website, and if somebody has recovered from Covid-19, they are also able help other people recover with a convalescent plasma donation.
