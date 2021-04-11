The North Lamar Board of Trustees is to take care of several routine matters when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday at the Roy C. Chadwick Administration Office, 3130 N. Main St.
President Elisha Preston is to report on the board’s continuing education training hours, and trustees are expected to approve a school calendar for the 2021-22 school year, according to an agenda posting. The board also is expected to approve an attorney contract for 2021-22, grant authority to the superintendent to employee teachers for June, July and August and approve an engagement letter for audit services with Wilf & Henderson auditors.
Trustees will meet in executive session on personnel matters. Action taken, if any, will be in open session.
