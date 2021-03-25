Paris native and longtime county employee Camey Boyer will take the reins of Lamar County treasurer, effective April 1, on the retirement of current Treasurer Nicki Bridges.
Lamar County commissioners made the appointment at a Monday meeting after a closed-door interview of the single applicant. No other eligible candidate made application, County Auditor Kayla Hall said.
A 1992 Chisum High School graduate and an employee in the Treasurer’s Office for the past 15 years, Boyer said she is confident in her ability to fulfill the duties of the office, which include
recording receipts and expenditures, reconciling bank statements and dispensing funds on the instruction of Commissioners’ Court.
“It is a great honor that the commissioners appointed me to this position,” Boyer said. “It is not something that I take lightly because I know the great responsibilities of the office. I believe my experience in the office and the knowledge and skill set learned will help me fulfill such a vital role in the county.”
In addition to her duties as treasurer, Boyer becomes coordinator of the county’s indigent health care program, which she describes as “an unfunded state mandate” required of the county.
“We are responsible to see that 8% of the county’s taxpayer dollars are spent on indigent health care,” Boyer said. “It’s a little more than $1.3 million each year.”
Boyer said she plans to seek election to the office in 2022.
