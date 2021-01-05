BOGATA — “Population 1,153,” a banner reads across the top of Bogata’s new website, along with “Welcome to Bogata” and “Help us reach our community.”
The city’s leadership has undergone considerable upheaval over the past few months, and with it has come a commitment to a more open, user-friendly government — including a new website.
“Many things still need to be done, but everyone seems to sense that change for the good is coming,” Mayor Pro Tem Larry Hinsley said about the collective changes. “Keep the progress moving forward.”
Proudly posting to social media, the city asked everyone to go and check out the new city website, cityofbogata.com.
The website features updated agendas and minutes from City Council meetings, now easily found on buttons dating back to 2014 for agendas and 2017 for meeting minutes, with more added every week. It’s a feature that addresses past complaints about people not being able to find agendas or minutes on the previous website.
The city directory now includes all the newly-appointed council members, including the mayor pro tem, and it has a synopsis of the “most widely published and used ordinances” of the city.
Some places are still blank on the website, such as the spot for the Municipal Court. The city’s last judge resigned, and right now the council is looking at two potential candidates to fill the position.
Hinsley has made use of the Notes feature on the website, posting notes to the residents with updates on how the city is moving forward. Last month, the city moved Shana Huff to the position of city secretary after Jennifer Duffer resigned from her position.
The city has been spending CARES Act funds to help with the digital transition, purchasing two new computers for the office and new software to help make the office more available especially when they have to close. Last week, the city office did shut down due to Covid-19 precautions outlined by the state.
The city has closed its offices amid rising Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations, although personnel remain available by phone. On Dec. 26, Hinsley also ordered a mask mandate for the city.
