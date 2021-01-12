RENO — Crazy House Western Wear and the Withers family were recognized for their commitment to the City of Reno at a Monday night virtual City Council meeting. Presented by councilman Stacey Nichols, councilmembers cited contributions from the business, including donations to the police department, donations of bicycles for an annual giveaway, purchasing of fireworks and Halloween and Christmas light displays that bring joy to those who drive by.
“They have always been there since the moment they broke ground,” Mayor Pro Tem Joey McCarthy said.
McCarthy and the council applauded the Withers family for their continued commitment to the City of Reno, even through the Covid-19 pandemic.
In addition to Crazy House, Councilor James Dority recognized Kelly Newman of Paris EMS for work in the community.
Police Chief Jeremy Massey presented the 2020 racial profiling report, which he said presented no concerns. Out of 820 traffic stops, none resulted in bodily force, he said.
The council also discussed the pending reimbursement of money used to purchase coronavirus-related supplies. The city has submitted paperwork but has not received their full reimbursement, which is expected to be $184,910.
