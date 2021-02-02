Mirroring a statewide trend four weeks after the Christmas and New Year holidays, local Covid-19 case counts and hospitalization rates are dropping.
The number of active cases in the Red River Valley fell by nearly half between Jan. 26 and Sunday, and continued to fall to 713 this morning, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That’s down from a high of 1,641 combined cases Jan. 12. Active cases this morning in Lamar County totaled 456, while there were 113 cases in Choctaw County, Oklahoma, 72 in Fannin County, 52 in Delta County and 20 in Red River County.
Also falling is the hospitalization rate for Trauma Service Area F, which includes Paris, Clarksville, Cooper, Sulphur Springs, Texarkana and Mount Pleasant. Sunday, the latest day for which DSHS data is available, was the fourth consecutive day the rate was below the state’s 15% threshold that triggers greater business restrictions under Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order 32. Businesses in TSA F have been operating under GA-32 since Jan. 1, but if the hospitalization stays below 15% for three more consecutive days, the restrictions will roll back. That will allow bars to reopen and business capacity will expand to 75% again.
The hospitalization rate for TSA E, which includes Fannin County and the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex, also has fallen recently, but on Sunday rose slightly to 18.82%, according to the DSHS. That TSA has been under GA-32 since Dec. 4.
