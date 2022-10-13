Saturday will be one chili day filled with good music in Paris when the 19th annual Harley-Davidson Chili Cookoff rolls into town and teams set up cooking pots at Paris Harley-Davidson, 2875 NW Loop 286.
Entertainment for the day will be provided by Cas Haley, Them Dirty Roses and Cody Canada & The Departed.
Attendees can also enjoy food trucks, games, prizes and a motorcycle fun run.
Canada is one of the most recognizable names in the Oklahoma music culture. His 30-year music path stems from Red Dirt. Some call his style alt-country, some say folk rock, some say Americana, but no matter what you call it, the genre boasts an elite list of songwriters.
For over 15 years Canada fronted the aggressive country rock band Cross Canadian Ragweed, and dominated the live music circuit nationwide until their break up in 2010.
In 2011, Canada and bassist Jeremy Plato formed The Departed, a trio along with drummer Eric Hansen, and since then has carried on in that gritty and lyrically provocative style that keeps packed crowds hanging on every word. On July 1, Canada and The Departed released the reboot of “Soul Gravy,” a catalog classic that Ragweed recorded in 2004 during their brief stay with Universal South Records.
“I never was satisfied with the recording of ‘Soul Gravy.’ The songs are still my favorite collection of songs — but the way we recorded it was with digital amps. I wanted to do it with tube amps and we just didn’t have time because we were so busy. That was a busy year so we recorded fast. No amps. All pod. I didn’t like that idea and got out voted.” he said. “This time I did it the way I wanted. I can finally own recordings of these songs again and have them on vinyl.”
Fans will be waiting to hear selections from that top-selling effort as well as try some good, old chili.
The event will feature teams all cooking what they think is the best chili this side of Terlingua.
The day’s event has an 8 a.m. planned start and will run until 4 p.m. To participate in the chili tasting is $10 with proceeds from the the goings on benefitting CASA for Kids.
