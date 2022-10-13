Harley-Davidson Chili Cook-Off 19-4.jpg

Paris Harley-Davidson chili cookoff is this weekend.

Saturday will be one chili day filled with good music in Paris when the 19th annual Harley-Davidson Chili Cookoff rolls into town and teams set up cooking pots at Paris Harley-Davidson, 2875 NW Loop 286.

Entertainment for the day will be provided by Cas Haley, Them Dirty Roses and Cody Canada & The Departed.

