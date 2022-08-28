Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home CEO and owner Dr. M. Kelsey Gibbs has announced the recent promotions of Dustin May to executive vice president of Fry-Gibbs and managing director, while Jackie McQueen remains president and senior director of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
May joined Fry-Gibbs in June 2004. Following his apprenticeship with Fry-Gibbs, he received his Texas Funeral Directors/Embalmers license in 2005 as a 2004 graduate of the Dallas Institute of Funeral Services with an associates degree. May married his high school sweetheart Wendy. They have two sons, Kelton and Bryce, and his wife Laney. He and his family attend the Blossom Church of God where he serves as music minister.
In his spare time, May likes to travel and spend time with his wife. He also mentors youth with their singing skills and enjoys helping his alma mater Prairiland ISD.
Hannah Kennedy Price, funeral director/embalmer, was promoted to vice president of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
Tanner Malone, funeral director/embalmer, was also promoted to the position of vice president of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
Kennedy Price moved back to her hometown of Honey Grove after decades in the DFW area. She is married to Gary Price. She has two sons and four bonus children.
Kennedy Price has been a funeral director/embalmer for over 15 years and enjoys serving families.
In her off-time, she enjoys camping and crafting.
Malone joined Fry-Gibbs in September 2019 after graduation from the Dallas Institute of Funeral Services in December 2020 with his funeral director/embalmer license. He and his wife, Taylor, have four children, Tripp, Ty, Tuff and Taelynn. Malone and his family attend United Pentecostal Church of Paris, where he is a member of the music ministry team. He is also a licensed master plumber and helps his dad at Malone Plumbing part-time.
