Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home CEO and owner Dr. M. Kelsey Gibbs has announced the recent promotions of Dustin May to executive vice president of Fry-Gibbs and managing director, while Jackie McQueen remains president and senior director of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.

May joined Fry-Gibbs in June 2004. Following his apprenticeship with Fry-Gibbs, he received his Texas Funeral Directors/Embalmers license in 2005 as a 2004 graduate of the Dallas Institute of Funeral Services with an associates degree. May married his high school sweetheart Wendy. They have two sons, Kelton and Bryce, and his wife Laney. He and his family attend the Blossom Church of God where he serves as music minister.

