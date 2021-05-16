AUSTIN — The Texas Association of Counties has established an American Rescue Plan resources webpage to provide guidance to county officials and answer questions about the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief measure.
The American Rescue Plan, which President Joe Biden signed into law in March, includes $5.7 billion in direct federal aid for Texas counties. The money is part of the $65.1 billion the act sets aside to help county governments nationwide cover costs associated with the Covid-19 pandemic and support an economic recovery.
“The American Rescue Plan allows all Texas counties to steer this new federal funding into vital services specific to the needs of their area,” TAC executive director Susan M. Redford said. “The TAC resource page shares essential guidance from the federal government on how these funds can be used and provides answers to questions specific to Texas counties.”
On May 10, the U.S. Treasury Department opened a portal through which counties can begin the process of requesting their share of American Rescue Plan funds. The department also listed the amount each Texas county will receive and released guidance on eligible uses.
Lamar County is due to receive $9,684,526, according to the Treasury Department. Neighboring Delta, Fannin and Red River counties are scheduled to get $1,035,484, $6,898,178 and $2,335,327, respectively.
Each county’s allocation is based mostly on its share of the U.S. population. Half the money will arrive starting this month; the other half will come no earlier than 12 months after the first payment. Counties have until Dec. 31, 2024, to spend the money they receive.
The Treasury Department previously had established the Office of Recovery Programs to administer the distribution of funds authorized by the American Rescue Plan and other pandemic-related legislation.
The American Rescue Plan gives counties flexibility to decide how best to use the funds they receive. Treasury guidelines allow local governments to use the money toward several broad purposes, including covering costs and revenue shortfalls related to the pandemic; hiring and retaining essential personnel; and repairing, improving or investing in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
“Counties have been at the forefront of the Covid-19 response in Texas and play a pivotal role in the state’s economic recovery from the pandemic,” Redford said. “American Rescue Plan funding gives Texas counties an opportunity to invest in critical infrastructure projects.”
More information about the act and its allowable uses can be found on TAC’s American Rescue Plan Information & Resources page available on the association’s website, www.county.org.
