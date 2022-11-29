Bellamy Brothers to appear in concert
American pop and country duo The Bellamy Brothers are expected to headline the Texas BBQ Blowout at 7 p.m. Thursday inside Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive.
Known for their success throughout the 1970s and 1980s, the duo charted on both the pop and country charts and amassed multiple No. 1 songs, including the 1976 crossover hit “Let Your Love Flow.”
Over 40 years later, the duo have released over 50 albums and perform more than 200 dates per year, according to their biography.
Local cover band Common Ground is opening the concert with their mix of rock, pop and country music.
VisitParis, a collaboration between the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce’s Visitors and Convention Council and others, is hosting the event with local radio stations KITX-FM and KOYN-FM listed as key supporters of the concert.
Other sponsors include North Texas Fab, Reep’s Air & Refrigeration, Jay Hodge Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Paris, Tregrity Construction, RK Hall Construction and the Red River Valley Veteran’s Memorial.
The 20th annual Tree of Angels service begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Central Presbyterian Church, 309 S. Church St.
Crime victim survivors, families and friends of victims, and well as all people against violent crime are invited to bring an ornament or select an angel ornament provided to be placed on a special tree. A reception is planned immediately after the ceremony.
For more information, call, text or leave a message at 903-491-1322. The Tree of Angels is sponsored by People Against Violent Crime.
First responders will be treated to homemade hotcakes, sausage, Paris Coffee Company coffee and orange juice beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday at the monthly First Responders Breakfast at First Christian Church, 780 20th St. NE.
All attendees will receive door prizes and a $50 prize goes to the closest guess of the number of items in a jar, according to church spokesperson Ronnie Nutt.
