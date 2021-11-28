RENO — Reno Mayor Bart Jetton is free on a $100,000 bond after his Wednesday booking into Lamar County Jail on an assault charge.
Jetton is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following an investigation into an Oct. 27 incident, according to online jail records.
A City of Reno press release states Reno police and Lamar County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Jetton home on Oct. 27 for a family disturbance. Law enforcers’ immediate concern was the safety of all present, and the situation was resolved that day by an agreed temporary separation of all involved, the press release states.
The investigation into the incident was handed over to the Texas Rangers, and the charge was levied by the Lamar County District Attorney’s Office, according to the city’s news release.
No further details about the case have been released.
