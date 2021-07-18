Local Kwik CHEKs, soon to rebrand as Texas Born or TXB, will honor local first responders, medical personnel and Red Cross Volunteers that work around the clock to serve communities on 24/7 Day, July 24, with free treats and refreshments.
24/7 Day raises awareness and donations for the urgent humanitarian needs of the American Red Cross and spotlights the convenience store industry’s important role in supporting hometown heroes.
To celebrate, the stores will support doctors, nurses, EMTs, police officers, sheriffs, highway patrol, fire, border patrol, 911 dispatchers and American Red Cross volunteers in uniform or with a badge on 24/7 Day with a free bag of TXB jerky and a free TXB one-liter premium electrolyte water.
Kwik CHEK has locations in Paris, Honey Grove and Bonham and in Hugo, Oklahoma. The company also encourages community members to take part by sharing real stories and appreciation for hometown heroes on social media using the hashtag #WeHeartHeroes.
