After heated discussion during an almost five-hour meeting Monday, Lamar County Commissioners’ Court delayed a decision to sign a 30-day buyer’s contract for about $600,000 on roughly 8 acres of real estate at 2805 N. Main St. near the Highway 271 and Loop 286 intersection.
Commissioners recessed court at 3 p.m. with plans for three commissioners to meet at 9 a.m. today to reconvene and then recess again until 9 a.m. Wednesday in the county courtroom at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St., to continue discussions. The move is an attempt to avoid a full-fledged meeting on Election Day.
Talk turned heated during a discussion about how to spend roughly $9 million in America Rescue Act money the county expects to receive as a result of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Roughly $4.5 million of the amount is in the bank.
Commissioners Ronnie Bass, Alan Skidmore and Kevin Anderson argued in favor of buying the acreage as a possible location for a new building in an attempt to spread out the county’s resources in case of a natural disaster such as a tornado, an idea floated at a Feb. 14 meeting and reinforced at Monday’s meeting by Emergency Management Coordinator Quincy Blount.
“We have no property to add facilities, and whether we like to admit it or not, our county is growing fast,” Blount said as he spoke of the need for a classroom for training purposes, emergency operations center with backup dispatch, backup information technology, a location for a communications tower along with additional storage space for various supplies and equipment.
Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell and Commissioner Lonnie Layton argued for restraint, giving the court time to think about the decision to spend the money when the county already has plans for capital improvements already in the current year budget with ongoing discussions about other capital improvements underway. In addition, Layton said the court has not heard from other department heads on their ideas to spend the America Rescue Act windfall.
“I just like to note that I have not seen a single document with any sort of description of that property,” Bell said. “All I know is it has gas tanks on it, and I think it’s a high risk transaction and that we would be spending money that could be used somewhere else.”
Bass said the county has equipment and expertise to take care of any problem gas tanks might cause, and added that a decision about the property is urgent as the realtor who he and Commissioner Skidmore have been talking with has said the property owner plans to remove it from the market, invest in checking out the abandoned fuel tanks that supported a Shell station there a couple of years back and then put it on the market at a higher price, possible in excess of $1 million.
Shortly before 3 p.m., Skidmore made a motion to sign a contract on the property to put $1,000 in escrow for a 30-day exploratory period with all but $250 returned to the county in case there is no deal. He was joined by Bass and Anderson in a 3-2 vote with Bell and Layton against.
“You have just voted to sign a contract none of us has seen,” Bell admonished.
Later, Skidmore motioned to retract the previous vote as he promised to produce a contract shortly. Because another 3 p.m. meeting was planned for the county courtroom in which commissioners were meeting due to flood damage to the commissioners’ courtroom, Bell advised the court would need to reconvene at a later date.
