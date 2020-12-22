As cars pulled up outside CitySquare Paris on Monday night, Maggie Kerby and her team were ready to spread Christmas cheer with hot meals for all.
Kerby, along with other volunteers from Lamar Avenue Church of Christ, planned a drive-thru Christmas dinner for the community as a way to give back during the holiday season and to try and ensure that no community member went without a hot meal during the cold month. Kerby said the team of 40 started prepping the 200 meals at noon and worked all the way up until 5 p.m. when the drive-thru started. But the five hours of work were easily worth it.
“We just wanted to make sure that people had a warm, merry Christmas meal,” Kerby said. “Our church really supports everything that CitySquare Paris stands for, making relationships and fighting poverty in Paris. So we wanted to be a part of it.”
Each meal came with ham, macaroni and cheese, corn casserole, green beans, rolls, cake or cobbler and bottled water. Kerby said not only were the meals a way to pay it forward, but the drive-thru format allowed the church group to avoid bringing a crowd of people into one room, making the event safer during the pandemic.
“They can have a safe, socially distanced meal to go,” she said.
Kerby said another church hosted a similar event on Thanksgiving, and it was so successful they ended up having to turn people away, so she said the team made as many meals as possible to meet the need. Kerby said the volunteers were also handing out stockings from the Stuff Your Stockings group, which puts together stockings full of children’s toys and toiletries for families in need.
“It’s a great way to combine our teams and our efforts,” she said.
