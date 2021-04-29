Clarksville City Council agreed to mix and match on roads chosen for a Community Development Block Grant application.
“We’ve got a lot of linear feet that need to be replaced,” City Councilman Gary Gray said in the meeting last week. “A lot of people I’ve talked to want something right here, right now.”
The grant, funded by the Texas Department of Agriculture, is potentially worth over $300,000, said Kathy Boyles, who the city hired to manage the application process. The grants cover only low-income areas.
In last week’s meeting, Boyles took three options to the city for it to decide on the final one, however, Gray noted, the ones with curbs and gutters cost more per yard, with plain streets at $65 per square yard and curb and gutter streets cost $87 per square yard.
In his motion to the council, Gray suggested taking all the proposed streets that didn’t have curbs or gutters, to get the most out of the grant. The council agreed to the measure, however in the meeting, Boyles told the council that each proposal had been formulated specifically to follow the guidelines of the grant, and she was unsure if that would work for the proposal.
The next day, after reviewing all the data on the proposed streets, Boyles said because one street didn’t fit the criteria, she would have to go back and talk with the engineer about what they could do.
Luckily, when doing the surveying for the grant application, the surveyors went door to door on more than one street, Mayor Ann Rushing said in an interview the next day, meaning the city had plenty of options to choose from to continue the application process. And, because of how it’s structured, the streets chosen next wouldn’t have to be voted on. According to Boyles, all the city had to do was approve applying for the grant, however Rushing also wanted input from the council, which is why it went to a vote in the first place.
The bidder chosen for the streets paving project was Sammy Gist of Gist Construction, and the engineer for the project is MTG, Rushing said.
Also during the meeting, the city approved purchasing new street signs after going out for bid. The lowest bid was $8,731.03 through Hall Signs, a nation-wide sign company, for 138 signs.
