Since 1943, the United Way has primarily been a money-raising organization supporting community partner agencies. But Covid-19 has changed everything — even the United Way.
“This year, 2020, forced us into the frontlines,” United Way of Lamar County executive director Jenny Wilson said Tuesday. “2020 has forever changed us. It’s changed our perspective. It’s changed the way we look at the world. It’s changed how we interact with people. And it has forever changed the United Way of Lamar County. I do not see a situation where we don’t remain on the front lines.”
Wilson’s comments came during a lunchtime presentation to the Kiwanis Club of Paris, during which she discussed what the United Way was doing when the Covid-19 pandemic struck and how it responded. She also discussed the current fundraising campaign, which, through Tuesday, had pledges totaling $320,000, or 64% of the $500,000 goal. The campaign provides funds for the United Way’s 22 community partners, including the Downtown Food Pantry, Habitat for Humanity and King’s Daughters, among many others.
When the pandemic struck in March, the United Way was well into its VITA program, which offers free income tax assistance for elderly and low-income people. After trying various ways of making the interaction safe, the program was closed on March 16, Wilson said. Calls continued to come in, and the United Way continued to offer remote assistance through its online tax preparation site. Those who weren’t able to access the stie were referred to the University of Houston’s program.
Then, because the United Way of Lamar County is an IRS-referred site, calls started coming in about the federal individual stimulus payments. The United Way staff helped get those who lacked internet access and who did not file taxes signed up to receive their check, Wilson said.
On March 23, the organization opened a Covid-19 Crisis Fund. Wilson said many of the agencies and churches that offer utility and rental assistance services were closed, and “combine that with people out of work, we knew we had a real crisis,” she said.
“Without ever sending out a letter, without ever making a phone call, we raised $50,000 in that crisis fund. People responded amazingly,” Wilson said, adding some donors redirected their own stimulus checks to the United Way. “This week, we actually depleted the fund.”
Through the fund, the United Way of Lamar County provided more than $12,000 in utility assistance to more than 70 families, Wilson said. It also provided more than $22,000 in rental assistance to 45 families. The fund helped afford a hotel stay for 12 families that needed it for quarantine reasons. An emergency $5,000 grant was given to Meals on Wheels as demand for the service skyrocketed when the income requirement was dropped.
“A little later in the spring, SAFE-T, another one of our partner agencies, they have a domestic violence shelter, they had staff and residents who came down with Covid. So, they had to evacuate the shelter and put everyone who was living there into hotels, and so we were able to give them an emergency grant in order to do that,” Wilson said.
The fund also helped to provide 2,500 masks to partner agencies for free, a move that allowed the Boys & Girls Club of the Red River Valley, another partner, to continue providing services to area youth. REACH Center and Paris Metro also received masks, she said.
With about 75% of partner agencies shut down, along with schools and public libraries, Wilson said the United Way worried about local children getting behind educationally. The United Way hosted a book drive, and it received thousands of books, Wilson said. The books were distributed through school feeding programs and the Boys & Girls Club. When Atmos Energy representatives dropped off 300 books, Wilson said they engaged in a conversation with her that ultimately led to a $3,000 grant to build cabinet-like children’s libraries to be placed throughout the community to increase access to books. The Boy Scouts and the Kiwanis club have offered to help build the libraries, she said.
In the midst of all that, the United Way was championing the local drive for residents to participate in the U.S. Census.
“We had all these amazing, amazing plans involving all the partner agencies to really get out there and spread the word about the census. And it all changed. Covid happened, and they were not able to go door to door. We weren’t able to do some of the things that we were going to do,” Wilson said. “So, throughout all of this, we kept trying to put the numbers out there for the census. Unfortunately, I don’t think our numbers came in exactly where we wanted them to be, which results in a loss of federal funding for us.”
Also in the midst of all it was doing, the United Way needed to get its campaign fundraising cycle started. Partner agencies applied for funds, and while the United Way usually has a citizen review panel and site reviews in person, this year that was done virtually via Zoom.
Another change is that the United Way did not dedicate a certain amount of funds to partner agencies before fundraising because of uncertainty with what the campaign will be able to raise. Rather, it provided partner agencies with a range and told them it will give them a final number when the campaign is finished, Wilson said. The drive is ongoing, and the organization is awaiting the campus totals of several corporate and school partners.
Through it all, the United Way “learned, that as an organization, we can change, we can adapt and we are flexible,” Wilson said.
“And the United Way of Lamar County can really be whatever this community needs us to be,” she added. “In the past six months, you needed us to answer the phone calls and help people directly with utilities and with rent. And one of the things we realized is that it is incredibly important to keep people, families, children in their home. And we just don’t have enough resources here to do that.”
The reimagined United Way of Lamar County includes a permanent rental assistance program called United Home. It has budgeted $3,700 per month for the assistance, which has since August helped 21 families stay in their home, Wilson said. The assistance is expected to be able to provide for six to eight families per month.
To learn more about the United Way of Lamar County or to give to its campaign, visit lamarcountyuw.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.