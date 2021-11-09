RENO — Mayor Bart Jetton doesn’t want the city to have a Board of Adjustment, a board capable of halting City Council decisions on land and structure use through an appeals process, but Reno may not have a choice in creating one.
Creation of the board has been on the City Council agenda for months, and City Attorney David Hamilton on Monday said it cannot be tabled any longer.
“I have explained to you that this is the law in Texas, and that is just the way it is — I didn’t write it, but we do have to follow it,” Hamilton said of the requirement.
“There is no democracy in a super majority,” Jetton said. “If we start a Board of Adjustments, it will only be ‘good ol’ boy politics.’ I’m telling you, I know this to be true. It will be ‘good ol’ boy’ politics because we will not all agree on the same things with that many people involved and so there will be favors done for this and that, and that is not a democracy.”
In the meantime, the City Council as the Planning and Zoning Board has been voting on matters that would normally go before a Board of Adjustments. Jetton said that action hasn’t been an issue for the last eight years, and in suggesting the council wait another two years to vote on creating a Board of Adjustments, he again pressed why the council would need it.
“Because it is the law,” Hamilton said, adding he had “fanned the heat long enough” and was done with the issue.
Also as part of Monday’s agenda, council discussed preparations for another winter storm while awarding plaques for the service of Police Chief Jeremy Massey and Public Works Supervisor Jerry Reavis for their work to bring power back on after a 17-minute outage during February’s winter storm. Reavis told council agencies, like the Lamar County Electric Cooperative, have partnered with Reno to ensure operation of the city’s backup generator.
Council also awarded Child Protective Services social worker Cindy Watley as Citizen of the Month for her years of service in caring for community children.
