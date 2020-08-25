The Rivercrest ISD trustees are set to approve both the 20-21 budget and tax rate.
The proposed tax rate is the same as last years, $1.2884 per $100 valuation. The state lowered the district’s maintenance and operations rate by one cent, and the district increased the interest and sinking rate by the same amount.
The board is also expected to review and consider performance pay guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.