The Rivercrest ISD trustees are set to approve both the 20-21 budget and tax rate.

The proposed tax rate is the same as last years, $1.2884 per $100 valuation. The state lowered the district’s maintenance and operations rate by one cent, and the district increased the interest and sinking rate by the same amount.

The board is also expected to review and consider performance pay guidelines.

Kim Cox is the city editor for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6965 or at kim.cox@theparisnews.com.

