BONHAM — Fannin County employees are expected to contact their supervisor after testing positive for Covid-19, and then remain in contact with their supervisor to determine when they can return to work. That decision by the Fannin County commissioners comes amid the latest surge, fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant, that’s caused active case counts to skyrocket.
County Judge Randy Moore reported to commissioners that active cases on Monday rose to 257, up from 151 a week prior. By Wednesday afternoon, that number increased again to 325. Despite the rise in cases, just one additional fatality has been reported, bringing the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in the county to 155, Moore said.
The sharp rise combined with the likelihood that county employees may contract or come into close contact with Covid-19 prompted Tuesday’s discussion to avoid “ambiguity,” Moore said.
“When an employee tests positive for Covid, the response should be employees will receive administrative leave for up to five days, unless fever or severe symptoms persist,” the judge said. “If you’ve got a fever, don’t come in here. Employees who exceed five working days, a doctor’s note is required to continue administrative leave pay. Employees should stay in contact with their supervisor. I can’t emphasize that enough.”
County Emergency Management coordinator Troy Hudson said Covid-19 testing is available in the county at Urgent Care in Bonham, Puckett Family Clinic in Honey Grove and at some primary care provider’s offices. A doctor’s order can get a test at Texoma Medical Center in Bonham. Drive-thru testing is available in Grayson County at Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center in Sherman, he said.
Vaccines continue to be available at Walmart, CVS, Walgreens and clinics throughout the region.
In other business Tuesday, county Indigent Health Care director Mark DeMay reported 22 active patients for December 2021. Three new patients were accepted for the program, and three patients renewed their benefits. One patient was removed after becoming ineligible because they returned to the workforce and became employed, he reported.
For the month, Indigent Health Care paid 27 claims totaling $9,830.97 and 28 inmate claims totaling $12,453.43. For the fiscal year, the program has used $17,806 of its $214,500 budget.
“We are below budget, at the moment,” DeMay said. “We do have some inpatient claims coming up.”
He also reported that Radiology Associates of North Texas is now accepting Fannin County indigent patients. Also, all female indigent patients between the ages of 18 and 44 are required to apply for the Healthy Texas Women Program, which pays for the diagnosis and treatment of female-related medical issues. DeMay said using sister programs like this provides patients dual coverage and reduces the county’s medical costs.
Also on Tuesday, commissioners approved amendments to the Lake Zoning Regulations regarding masonry language and enforcement protocol and letters. The latter is expected to help people understand what they need to do to comply with regulations, Moore said. Commissioners also approved amendments to the location of wrecking and salvage yards in the Lake Zoning Regulations. They decided to prohibit such locations within the 5,000-foot buffer zone around Bois d’Arc Lake.
