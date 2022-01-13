In Other Business

Fannin County commissioners on Tuesday:

• Approved purchasing nitrile gloves for the county’s volunteer fire departments using up to $400 in CARES Act funds.

• Accepted the Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 report of $2,462 in monies received for December 2021.

• Approved the county auditor’s report for December 2021. The county finished December with a surplus of $52,053.04 in funds.

• Discussed moving furniture into the courthouse and having county employees help to

reduce costs.

• Hired Auctioneer Express to auction vehicles and equipment from all precincts and Emergency Management.

• Discussed a time capsule for the rededication of the Fannin County Courthouse when construction is complete. Further discussion is expected at next week’s meeting.

• Rescheduled a public hearing regarding a zoning change from agricultural to single-family district on Property ID# 83091 until 8:50 a.m. Feb. 15.