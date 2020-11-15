The North Lamar ISD board of trustees will take a look at campus improvement plans and receive an outside financial audit report at a 6 p.m. meeting Tuesday in the Roy C. Chadwick Administration Office, 3130 N. Main St.
The board also will canvass the Nov. 3 election, seat Sheila Daughtrey and Stephen “Red” Holmes for another three-year term and elect officers to serve until the next board election in May.
Other agenda items include the approval of minutes and financial statements, an attendance report, a local policy revision, a resolution to establish eligibility criteria for remote instruction and a food service update. Trustees will meet in executive session to discuss personnel matters and to consult with an attorney.
