The Lamar County Grand Jury returned 40 indictments during its August session, including one for sexual child abuse, according to information released earlier this week from District Clerk Shawntel Golden.
Stephen Morris Shehan, 59, of Paris, is charged with two counts of first degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child.
As of earlier today, he remained in Lamar County Jail under a $100,000 bond, according to jail records.
Other indictments include the following:
Tidd Tyrone Battle, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, habitual offender.
Rodil Onel Betancourth, fraudulent use/possession of identification information, less than five items.
Jaryl Brown, possession with intent to deliver between 1 to 4 grams.
David Duane Bryant, theft from $2,500-$30,000, habitual offender.
Phillip Boyd Cashion, burglary of a habitation.
Cory Don Davis, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram, repeat offender.
Matthew Allen Geurin, possession of controlled substance, from to 1 to 4 grams, repeat offender.
Desiderian Devante Gill, possession of controlled substance, between 4 to 200 grams.
Cheyenne Lee Gillespie, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Jerry Ronald Guadagno, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Alexander Hatheway, possession of controlled substance from 1 to 4 grams, drug free zone.
Manual Jose Higuera, driving while intoxicated with a child less than 15 years old.
Freddy Wayne Hodges, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Dewey James Kelley, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Crystal Leigh Lair, possession of controlled substance between 1 to 4 grams.
Kenneth Ray Lane, two counts aggravated sexual assault, habitual offender.
Kendra Denise Lindsey, possession of controlled substance between 1 to 4 grams.
Austin Lee Loyd, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Vadim Victor Lukas, possession of controlled substances, less than 1 gram.
John Derek Mayes, driving while intoxicated, third or more offense, habitual offender.
Hope Noel Mcintire, burglary of building.
Angela Shanell Morgan, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Christopher Michael Moxley, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Danny Kay Neal, driving while intoxicated, third of more offense.
Keithdrick Delleion Patterson, driving while intoxicated, third or more offense, repeat offender.
Aubrey Keith Porter, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Jeff Wayne Russell, possession of controlled substance, 1 to 4 grams.
Corinthian Antwan Sims, possession with intent to deliver, 4 to 400 grams, habitual offender.
Jesse Doye Smith, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, repeat offender.
David Jose Somoza, driving while intoxicated, third or more offense, repeat offender.
Abe Anthony Stanley, possession of controlled substance, 1 to 4 grams, habitual offender.
John Kenneth Stepp, possession of controlled substance, 1 to 4 grams.
Nancy Unger, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Bradley Neil Upchurch, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram, habitual offender.
Sarah Dianne Ward, possession with intent to deliver, 4 to 200 grams.
Jerry Del Willett, possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Nadaiel Woodruff, evading arrest with vehicle; endangerment of child.
