For local heroes such as the Paris Police, Fire and EMS departments, giving back to the community is a regular occasion. However, events such as the annual Battle of the Badges Carter Blood Drive at the Love Civic Center on Wednesday give the departments an opportunity to bring the community in to help while building camaraderie.

The Paris Police Department won this year’s event, which drew 32 people to each donate a pint of blood, Lanie Wright said. When they signed up, donors were asked to note which department they came to represent. The group with the most listed names received a final cash prize and a plaque in their honor. Anyone could participate in the event, and departments were encouraged to do as much advertising for the event as possible to encourage people to donate in their name.

