For local heroes such as the Paris Police, Fire and EMS departments, giving back to the community is a regular occasion. However, events such as the annual Battle of the Badges Carter Blood Drive at the Love Civic Center on Wednesday give the departments an opportunity to bring the community in to help while building camaraderie.
The Paris Police Department won this year’s event, which drew 32 people to each donate a pint of blood, Lanie Wright said. When they signed up, donors were asked to note which department they came to represent. The group with the most listed names received a final cash prize and a plaque in their honor. Anyone could participate in the event, and departments were encouraged to do as much advertising for the event as possible to encourage people to donate in their name.
Though the event was held at the Love Civic Center pavilion, the inside of the Carter BloodCare donation bus was air conditioned and provided a welcome relief from the heat. Attendees could recline on comfortable chairs and wait for their turn to give blood. Four phlebotomists staffed the bus to take blood.
Blood donations are critical for intensive or high-trauma cases, and only by collecting blood from community members will the local hospital and urgent cares have enough to treat patients. However, an anonymous foundation increased the stakes, providing a $100 donation to the United Way for every name on the sign-up sheet, whether it be for the police or the fire department. They also pledged to fund five $100 giveaways at the end of the drive, chosen randomly from the list of registered names.
Carter BloodCare also provided T-shirts and beach towels for everyone who donated.
“There’s no substitute for blood,” Wright said. “And we need to collect it from the community to provide for our hospitals here, including the one in Paris, for our patients that are battling cancer, blood diseases, surgeries and then of course those who have been through trauma.”
Prior to the conclusion of the event, Assistant Fire Chief Bob Rast thought the fire department still had a chance to win it all.
“It’s just a friendly competition between the fire department and the police department. It builds camaraderie between the two departments. It’s a lot of fun. I think the fire department’s going to come in late and pull it out,” he said.
The friendly competition gave the officers, family members and friends a chance to support the department they aligned with most while giving to a good cause. However, not all came to support a particular organization.
City employee Shawn Steinkamp, a regular blood donor, flipped a coin to choose his side of the badges battle.
“I just figured that for me, someday I might need it. So I just give whenever I can. I come about two or three times a year and try to give blood,” he said.
