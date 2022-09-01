Paris City Council on Tuesday awarded 12 nonprofit agencies a total $100,000 for the 2022-23 fiscal year after council members listened for more than an hour to agency representatives speak about how each of the organizations provides needed services.
From Children’s Advocacy Center’s support of children during child abuse investigations to the Boys & Girls Club and its after school program for roughly 150 students, to the Optimist Club’s baseball program that serves 750 young athletes each year, council members received overviews of services provided.
Casa for Kids newly named director Clint Hocutt shared about his agency’s volunteers who serve as court appointed special advocates to children involved in 58 open child abuse cases while CitySquare’s executive director Derald Bulls touted “exponential growth” in services to those in poverty and Major Guy Watts of the Salvation Army spoke about his organization’s services as well.
“These customers of ours are so grateful and appreciative,” Watts said as he talked about daily meals provided for those in need. “All of us are aware of food insecurity problems here, and we know that 27% of the children in Lamar County live in poverty, and those are powerful numbers.”
Across town at CitySquare, Bulls noted that in the past seven months, 553 neighbors in need have come through the organization’s doors to use showers, wash clothes and partake of about 5,100 meals in addition to about 20 teenagers each school day taking advantage of an after school program.
“We are blessed in many ways,” Bulls said. “This year we have had exponential growth in our programs….and when you look at 2017 when CitySquare began, the idea was to find the causes and effects of poverty through service advocacy and friendship. Our mission hasn’t changed at all, and I would invite you to come along and partner with us.”
Shelly Brazeal of Lamar Council of Human Resources reviewed its Meals on Wheels program, which so far this year has provided more than 120,000 meals to shut-ins, and the services it provides to homeless individuals and families at Horizon House, which serves between 30 and 35 individuals on a regular basis.
Keith Flowers of the Lamar County Humane Society shared information about the organization’s SNIP program, which has made possible more than 420 spay and neuter operations and rabies vaccinations for animals this year. The program provides $30 vouchers, which are honored by several local veterinarians.
“As we all know, our pet population is a huge problem, and the only way that we’re ever going to solve this problem is to spay and neuter pets,” Flowers said.
Krissy Crites of the Down Syndrome Society and REACH Center spoke about her organization’s efforts not only of providing child care and educational support for special needs children, but also efforts to help parents and to provide information to first responders and assistance when the need arises in the community involving special needs children.
As she did last year, Jenny Wilson of the United Way of Lamar County requested funding for a utility and rental assistance program, which is limited to those with children in the home or the elderly.
“Year to date, we have given out almost $70,000 in utility assistance to almost 300 families, and we have kept 79 families in their home with rental assistance,‘’ Wilson said. “We believe that families need to live with running water and electricity and gas, and they need to stay in their homes.”
After hearing requests, the council awarded the following amounts, based on a pro rata share of the total amount requested of $140,000 with the $100,000 available in the proposed budget.
Boys & Girls Club, $7,384; CASA, $3,692; Children’s Advocacy Center, $11,076; City Square, $11,076; East Texas Council of Alcohol and Drug Abuse, $3,692; Lamar County Human Resources, $11,076; Lamar County Humane Society, $11,076; Paris Optimist Club, $11,076; REACH Center, $11,076; Salvation Army, $5,168; United Way, $11,076 and Weald Workers, $2,530.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
