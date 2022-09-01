Paris City Hall Stock

Paris City Council on Tuesday awarded 12 nonprofit agencies a total $100,000 for the 2022-23 fiscal year after council members listened for more than an hour to agency representatives speak about how each of the organizations provides needed services.

From Children’s Advocacy Center’s support of children during child abuse investigations to the Boys & Girls Club and its after school program for roughly 150 students, to the Optimist Club’s baseball program that serves 750 young athletes each year, council members received overviews of services provided.

