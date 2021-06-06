A shout, and they’re off — 5,000 rubber turtles slip and slide their way down a trench near the Love Civic Center while children and adults alike laugh, shout and race along to see which turtle wins the race.
Word circulates that the dam broke far too soon Saturday morning, sending the turtles onward six minutes before they were set to be released.
“You can’t hold back a racing turtle!” someone shouts, and it’s the truth.
The Boys & Girls Club of the Red River Valley hosts the annual fundraiser. Most years, the turtles raise around $50,000 for the organization, or about 10% of the club’s annual budget. The money goes towards helping fund music, computer, teen and academic programs.
The first three turtles to make it to the end win the race, receiving cash prizes of $1,000 to $3,000. Ten other turtles are randomly chosen, and the sponsors receive $50. This year, the top prize went to turtle 4479, sponsored by Jab Equipment. Second place went to Laura Jackson, and third to Ronnie and Julie Stripland.
The turtle race is held in memory of John Mark Stallings, son of famed coach Gene Stallings. John Mark was born with Down syndrome, and he passed away in 2008 due to a congenital heart condition. To this day, Coach Stallings sells more turtles than anyone else in preparation for the event.
“Well, the fact that it is named after Johnny means a lot to me. When I was coaching the Cardinals, we had what we called The Great Duck Race. Each duck cost $100, and the winner won a Mercedes. So when I came back to Paris, I said I know a good fundraiser. We don’t charge $100, let’s just call it the Turtle Race. The Boys Club can benefit from it, so that’s the way it got started,” Stallings said.
“We loved little Johnny, and he was the joy of our lives. He had Down syndrome, and he was just a joy to be around. He loved everything affiliated with sports and athletics, and if he was here today, I guarantee you he’d be buying some turtles,” the coach added.
Montgomery Moore, chairman of the Boys & Girls Club board, also explained his reasoning for participating.
“It’s cool just to see everybody and how strongly they support our kids. You know, and that’s what this organization’s about. And you know, when you come to the club and see a bunch of kids playing and having a good time, and you know, they’re playing with their friends, and it’s nice to see that and know they’re in a good place rather than what alternatives could be,” Moore said.
The Boys & Girls club serves mainly first through eighth graders.
“We do have some teens who come as well, but it’s pretty much every school district around our area that we serve. We’ve also put in some on-site programs at the schools so that way kids after school, if their parents are working, they’ve got somebody kind of to help them do their programs after school,” Moore said.
To learn more about the Boys & Girls Club, visit bgcparis.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.