The Salvation Army of Paris is looking forward to the day when the Covid-19 pandemic is over and the organization can move on, Major Francko Higdon said.
Like other businesses and organizations across the state, it’s slowly happening.
“Our thrift store, during Covid, was only open three days a week,” he said. Recently, they pushed that to four days. “Sometime next month, we plan to open up like we were before the pandemic (six days a week).”
Because of the pandemic, some of the plans Higdon and his wife had for expanding the organization’s services were put on hold, like the plan to reopen The Salvation Army shelter. The shelter was closed in 2017 because of a lack of funding, but the Higdons were fundraising and repairing things to reopen when the pandemic hit. Right before Covid-19 altered operations, The Salvation Army had hit its fundraising goal, but now it’s been hit with an engineering problem.
“According to our engineer, we need $30,000 more,” Higdon said, because the building needed a fire sprinkler system to be up to code. “He’s not going to OK it without that.”
So, instead of the $80,000 already raised, the bar was set a little higher to $110,000, he said, and the organization needs public support “now more than ever.”
But, on the positive side, Higdon said this week the organization will go back to in-person church services, and though The Salvation Army has seen an increased need because of Covid-19, its managed to keep up. Instead of seated meals, staff have served over 1,000 meals each month, take-out style to those who need it. Higdon said they count each meal served as a person served. The organization has given out food boxes and clothing vouchers.
This coming summer, the organization hopes to start the Pathway of Hope programs, a Salvation Army initiative to help families navigate their way out of poverty.
“Due to Covid, we had to delay it to this summer, if not this fall,” he said, and he expects good things to come from that program.
The Higdons have a lot of plans for The Salvation Army building, including renovating the gym, which is now also available to rent.
“Last year, we had someone rent our gym for a wedding,” he said. “We want to renovate our gym, bring it into the 21st century. But we need to let the pandemic calm down before we can do anything else.”
The Salvation Army is a partner agency of The United Way of Lamar County, and it’s been a successful partnership, UWLC Director Jenny Wilson said.
“The Salvation Army of Paris was one of the four original partner agencies of the United Way of Lamar County,” she said. “For 78 years, we have funded their programs and services and have worked together to take care of the most needy in our community.”
To keep momentum for the shelter renovation up, the organization is taking donations of hygiene products, blankets, sheets and monetary donations right now. The thrift store is still allowing pick-up services for clothing and item donations as well, he said.
“We’re still seeing a need,” Higdon said. “The need is great, and especially in summer, it is going to jump.”
