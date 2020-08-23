Councilors will have another chance to make changes to City Manager Grayson Path’s proposed 2020-21 budget Monday before setting a date for public comment.
The council also will schedule a public hearing on the proposed tax rate of 48.519 cents per $100 valuation when councilors meet at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St. The proposed rate is down more than 3 cents from last year’s rate of 51.608 cents.
During an executive session, the council is to hear from City Attorney Stephanie Harris on an appeal from the Building and Standards Commission.
Other regular agenda items include an appointment to fill a vacant spot on the Airport Advisory Board as well as two zoning change requests, one from light industrial district to a one-family dwelling at 940 W. Campbell St. and the second for a specific use permit for a tattoo shop to be located at 114 1st St. SE.
The council will also be asked to approve the confirmation of the city manager’s appointment of Thomas McMonigle as interim fire chief and Randy Tuttle as interim chief of police.
