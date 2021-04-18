Expect a discussion about inconsistent enforcement of a fence ordinance at the next Paris City Council meeting, scheduled for April 26, the result of complaints during a public forum at a meeting last week.
Property owner Randy Hider, and several others on his behalf, complained about a red-tag stop order on a $7,000 cedar fence in back of his new residence in the 1100 block of South Church Street because support posts are visible from a side street. Hider’s complaint is similar to others during recent years about inconsistencies in enforcement of the city’s building ordinances.
David Alarid, who has restored at least two properties in the city’s historical district, and has proposed restoration of the downtown First National Bank building, has publicly voiced the same concerns.
“Just that red piece of paper handed to me just really hurt,” said Hider, who said he has invested roughly $300,000 in three different properties on South Church Street in an effort to help restore the neighborhood and to inspire others to invest in Paris as documented in earlier newspaper reports.
“It stuck like a knife in me, and I was like I just don’t even know why I want to continue this and talk positively about the city, and what comes out at the city level is so negative. Aren’t there bigger issues at hand?”
Mayor Steve Clifford urged Hider and others to return to an April 26 meeting, and he notified the council that he planned to put the issue on the next agenda.
“I’d like to put this on a future agenda because it doesn’t make any sense,” Clifford said about the fence ordinance. “It doesn’t make any sense at all.”
