Bob Rast started a new job as assistant fire chief for the Paris Fire Department this week, and he couldn’t be more excited to give back to the Paris community.
“I’m (looking forward to) serving the community I grew up in and people I went to school with and people that I’ve known all my life, and (Paris is) just a wonderful community to be a part of and I enjoy serving them,” Rast said on his second day in the position.
Rast started his career with the Paris Fire Department 22 years ago after working for Paris ISD for 10 years. He said he felt a calling to the job. Rast wanted to find a way to support his fellow Parisians and be a part of keeping them safe, and he hasn’t looked back since.
“That was January 4 of 1999, and I’ve been here ever since and loved every minute of it,” Rast said.
Despite his decades of service as a firefighter, Rast said he never saw the job offer coming. He wasn’t in it for the recognition or rank, but the job offer was a pleasant surprise, and one that he intends to take seriously.
“I never envisioned myself being assistant chief,” he said. “When I started 22 years ago, I was a fireman and just wanted to serve the community in that aspect and as I grew in the department, I just kind of started testing and it just happened. But it’s nothing that, you know, I said, ‘I want to be the chief one day.’ It’s just the opportunity was there and I thought it was the best way I could serve this department. And so that’s what I did.”
Paris Fire Chief Thomas McMonigle commended Rast on his long career as a firefighter, saying his dedication to his roles at the department made him the ideal candidate for the new position.
“(Rast’s) education, training and leadership abilities make him a perfect fit for the job of assistant fire chief, and I’m really looking forward to working with him in both our new roles,” McMonigle said in an email. “I know without a doubt that he will prove to be an even bigger asset to the citizens of Paris than he always has been. I wholeheartedly congratulate him on a well-deserved promotion.”
With his new role will come new challenges, but Rast said he’s ready to tackle them head-on and his initial goal is to make the fire department the best environment possible for its employees who do so much for Paris.
“Just the new challenges. I mean, as far as new things to learn, there’s thousands more information, thousands of things that I need to better myself and learn,” he said. “I hope that I can just make the department better for the new guys coming up — not that it’s been bad, it has not been bad at all — but just make life easier for them and let them do a better job of serving the community.”
Rast is a family man, with a wife of 27 years and two children, one who graduated from Texas A&M and other who’s currently in school there. He said even though this new chapter will bring more responsibilities, he’s excited to see what’s to come.
“I’m pretty stoked to be in this position, and I can’t wait to see what it offers,” he said.
