Saturday’s annual Juneteenth parade saw a record turnout, with an estimated 200 or more bringing vehicles to participate, including Paris Mayor Pro Tem Reginald Hughes and Councilor Renae Stone.
People lined the streets to watch vehicles stream by, many decked out in streamers and balloons. The parade started at 11 a.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. It crossed 20th Street NE, made a left on Fitzhugh, a right on Tudor, a right on Lamar and a right on 7th St. NW before ending at Leon Williams Park.
The park was the scene of the real party, quickly filling with hundreds of friends, families and visitors enjoying bounce houses, grilled meals, music and fellowship. About 15 small businesses set up camp, bringing out barbecue, tacos and any other items needed to celebrate.
Juneteenth is celebrated every year on June 19, and it recognizes the day enslaved people in Galveston learned of President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation from Union soldiers who arrived to ensure their freedom. Texas made Juneteenth a state holiday in 1980, and President Joseph Biden on Thursday signed into law a bill recognizing the day as a federal holiday.
As hundreds of people sought shade from the brutal Texas sun Saturday afternoon in Leon Williams Park, they shared a unified excitement for the holiday.
“Speaking for everybody, it is past due time for us to just come out and be recognized… Now everybody knows what went on. Our forefathers got together, had a wingding or whatever and everybody brought food. It’s kind of like a Thanksgiving, and that’s kind of what this is,” attendee ‘Bee’ Hill said.
Small businesses like Lewis Meat Market of Paris brought their food to the park to share with attendees. Owner Tim Lewis appreciated the day as well, saying it meant a lot to him.
“Support, like I have a Black business, Lewis Meat Market. Why did I come to celebrate? This is the day that Black people were free. This is very important. More important to me than Christmas,” Lewis said.
“In Texas, people didn’t know that they were free. … Abraham Lincoln freed everybody. He stopped all that. A lot of states were already free, but Texas hadn’t gotten the word yet,” co-worker Gary Allen said.
Participants weren’t limited to Paris. “Treetop,” as the DJ identified himself, volunteered his time on behalf of his Dallas-based company.
“This is actually I think the fourth time we’re doing this. This is one of the events that I come to that I actually volunteer my time because my family was born and raised here, so I have family members here. So you’ve got to come back. I always come back for the family and the community and everything, and I just enjoy it,” he said.
“You know, other people from Chicago, from other places, don’t really realize the heritage behind Juneteenth. Honestly, I look at it as a time for us to get together, you know, the people in Texas. For us to get together, have our day, enjoy our time,” he said.
However, the success of the parade ultimately falls to Yulanda Reeves, orchestrator of the event. She and her committee helped put the celebration and parade together, asking many of the small businesses who came out to attend.
Reeves has participated in the parade since she was a kid, and now she has helped to lead it and make sure it is a success.
“It means the world to us. This is Juneteenth. If we often come together like this all the time, it would be great, but this is our unity right here. This is how we always should do it. So we gonna keep that in prayer that we do make that happen,” Reeves said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.