United States flags now fly at First United Methodist Church-Paris in honor of a local retired U.S. Marine and patriot.
When 97-year-old Norman Davis told his Grace Sunday School class he was embarrassed that the church had no flags flying on the Fourth of July, class president JoAnn Parkman decided to take care of the omission.
The next day she met with other class members and made plans to purchase 25 flags from the Kiwanis Club to be placed along Lamar Avenue, in front of the church sanctuary and along Clarksville Street for upcoming holidays including Veterans Day, Memorial Day, Flag Day and the Fourth of July.
When Davis found out the flags were flying last week, he told wife Patsy Davis he wanted to go see them right away.
“I think it’s fantastic,” Norman Davis said from the couple’s living room in East Paris. “I am a patriot to the core, and I want nothing but the best for our America.”
However, the Marine expressed concern about the current behavior of the American people as he compared the country to the Biblical cities of Sodom and Gomorrah, which God destroyed because of evil within.
“The behavior of the people within American is not doing much to increase my pride, so if we can put up flags around our churches it will be a sign we still believe in what God wants for America,” Davis said, explaining after the first of the year, the Grace class plans to offer the flag program to other church members in an effort to increase the number of flags to surround the entire church property, including the water park to the west. “The plans are not in concrete yet, but it would be beautiful to have them all the way around that park.”
Later in the afternoon, Parkman confirmed the expansion of the church flag program is in the works.
“These flags are in honor of Norm’s 97th birthday, which was July 27,” Parkman said. “Next year, we are going to open up the program for the whole church.”
Asked what it is about Norman Davis that inspires patriotism, the Grace class responded so quickly.
“Norm is such a precious, patriot gentleman, and he loves his country, flags, church and God, so when he said he felt left out because our church had no flags flying that day (July 4), I thought to myself, ‘Well, you won’t feel left out long because we are going to get this going one way or another.’”
Flags are to remain flying, as they are all over Paris, through Sept. 11 in remembrance of the attack on America that took place 20 years ago.
