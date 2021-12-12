RENO – Shouts of children bounding about in bounce houses and bubbles filled the air as Reno put on a party for all to celebrate the season of Christmas on Saturday afternoon at Kiwanis Park.
“There are a lot of fun family things to do at Christmas in Reno,” said Amanda Willows, a city council member and chairwoman of the city’s Parks and Trails committee. “It is really going good. We are having some fun today.”
One of those fun things that was new to the event this year was Gellyball.
“Gellyball is like paintball, but not as painful,” she said laughing.
Both children and adults got in on the Gellyball action that involves players taking cover behind blow-up bunkers and shooting small Gellyballs at each other.
“That was awesome, it was amazing,” said Cindy Whatley of Reno after playing a round of the game with friends. “I am a great shot. I got Becky Malone in the neck.”
“We all ran out of ammo at the same time, so we all won because we all played,” said Lisa Mayes, who played the game with Whatley and others.
“Gellyball is a big hit,” said Reno City Secretary Tricia Smith. “They will be invited back for future events.”
Children of varying ages were having a good time at the Spheres of Doom and other bounce houses.
“There are so many things to do here and it is fun,” said eight-year-old Kasen Hill before heading back to jumping around in the Spheres of Doom.
He was there with his mom, Brooke Hill, and younger brother, Kance, 3.
“It’s a beautiful day to have this event. Reno works to do this. They always put on great events for the community,” Brooke Hill said.
While Annisyn McCann, 10, was getting her face painted, her mother Samantha McCann said her family is enjoying the day.
“They have done the bounce houses. They are having a really good time,” she said.
There were plenty of vendors with offerings that included coffee, baked goods, wax warmers for scented wax, candles, clothes, candy and jellies.
One vendor was selling purple hull (as in peas) jelly and fire jelly make with ghost peppers.
“I just thought I would try making jelly with purple hull juice and see what it tastes like,” said Sandy Miller Ellis, of Valiant, Okla., who sells her wares as Sprinkle and Stir on Facebook, too.
