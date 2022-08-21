Affordable housing, cost of living and access to mental health resources are the top community priorities, the United Way of Lamar County reports. The original research comes from the organization’s recently released community needs assessment, the first done for the area since students at Texas A&M University-Commerce conducted one in 2017.
Though the report ultimately lists 40 community needs, its focus is on the top seven, which also include financial security, elderly living assistance, food insecurity and substance abuse. The research found a lack of affordable child care to be the main obstacle stopping residents from finding or staying employed, while dental care was listed as the primary health-care need in the community. Other specific needs include prioritizing the opening of the Salvation Army emergency shelter, establishing a larger and younger volunteer pool and partnering with Paris Junior College to provide food resources among others.
“Assessments like these are valuable tools for identifying and meeting community needs,” UW Director Jenny Wilson said. “It helps us navigate what future programming needs are, letting us know we are on the right track and actively working to solve the areas where our community needs the most help.”
Summer intern Kareyn Hellmann led and conducted the assessment.
“Working on the project for the United Way of Lamar County this summer was a phenomenal leadership opportunity,” Hellmann said. “Interviewing people who had given their lives to helping others or speaking with people in desperate need of help humbled me and increased my own desire to give back to the world around me.”
The assessment was conducted over a period of two and a half months, using personal interviews with nonprofit leaders and focus groups. The organization also released a survey to gather more widespread community feedback.
For more information, contact the United Way of Lamar County at 903-784-6642.
