Do you remember your first firearm? I’m betting you do. By the age of six or seven, I had run through a couple of BB guns and was a pretty good shot with iron sights, especially on running rats that invaded our chicken houses. But when I reached the ripe old age of eight, my Uncle Jack presented me with a .410 Mossberg bolt action shotgun and my serious hunting for small game and quail began.

Most folks today would think allowing a youngster of eight to hunt solo is not a good idea and I concur. My two boys were not allowed to hunt alone until they proved to me they were thoroughly grounded in firearm safety and even then, I didn’t allow them to hunt with other youngsters without adult supervision. But things were different way back in 1958 when I was eight years old. Rural kids were allowed and often encouraged to shoot and hunt at an early age. It was a way of life and although whitetail deer numbers were scarce, there were plenty of rabbits, squirrel, quail and ducks in season to keep us occupied and in my case lay the groundwork for a lifetime of wonderful times hunting from Canada to Mexico and many places between.

