A 12-year U.S Army veteran with service during Iraqi Freedom and a 14-year U.S. Air Force veteran from the Vietnam Conflict era will be honored with Quilts of Valor at 1 p.m. Saturday during the “Eiffel in Love with Quilts” show at Love Civic Center.
The show runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and features a wide variety of quilts entered both in competition and for exhibition purposes only.
As a community benefit, the sponsoring Red River Valley Quilt Guild is raffling off three quilts to benefit the 100 Club of Lamar County, which serves as a support group to help families of fallen first responders. Tickets at $1, or 6 for $5 will be available at the show with the drawing for quilts set for 2 p.m. Participants do not need to be present to win.
An exhibition by the Quilts of Valor Circle of the Red River Valley Quilt Guild is one of the highlights of the two-day show, according to event spokesperson Shelly Deupree.
“The circle of 14 members meets at least once a month at Sew Always in Paris to plan, sew and complete the quilt,” Deupree said. “Since its beginning in 2018, the circle has presented 21 Quilts of Valor to local veterans.”
